Rediff.com  » Cricket » WORLD CUP PIX: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

WORLD CUP PIX: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

June 01, 2019 18:26 IST

Images from the 2019 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday.

Matt Henry

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

New Zealand fast bowlers produced a clinical display to dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 136 in their World Cup opener in Cardiff on Saturday.

 

Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl on a pitch so green that it was indistinguishable from the outfield, and he was rewarded when Matt Henry trapped Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne leg-before in the first over.

Canterbury seamer Henry, who conceded 107 runs in the warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Angelo Mathews. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson joined the party with two wickets in his first three overs, while Colin de Grandhomme claimed the prized wicket of the experience Angelo Mathews for a duck.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne led the Sri Lankan recovery, carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 52 to take the total past 100. But apart from all-rounder Thisara Perera (27), he received no support from the lower order as they were skittled out with 20.4 overs to spare.

Dimuth Karunaratne

IMAGE: Dimuth Karunaratne carried his bat through with an unbeaten half-century. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Henry and Ferguson, who returned to remove Lasith Malinga to wrap up the innings, finished with three wickets apiece as Lanka finished with the lowest ODI total at Sophia Gardens - below their own record of 138 against the Kiwis in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

 

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
