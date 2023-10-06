Babar praises 'bowling heroes' in win vs Netherlands

Pretty satisfied, credit to the bowlers: Babar Azam

IMAGES: Babar Azam celebrates with Haris Rauf. Photograph: PCB/X

A satisfied Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday credited his bowlers after they beat Netherlands by 81 runs to make a bright start to their World Cup campaign in Hyderabad.

Pakistan bowlers set up the win as they bowled out Netherlands for 205 in 41 overs after posting 286 all out.

"Pretty satisfied, credit to the bowlers, the way they started well and the way we took wickets in the middle overs," Babar said during the post-match presentation.

"Our bowlers bowled very well, we stuck to our plans, Haris bowled quick and took wickets," he said.

Pakistan suffered two mini collapses in their innings, one at the top of the order and the other one after a 120-run stand off 114 balls between Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52) for the fourth wicket.

"We lost three wickets, but the way Rizwan and Saud batted put pressure on the Netherlands. Saud built his innings and played well. He has improved a lot," the skipper said.

IMAGES: Saud Shakeel scored 68 off 52 balls on World Cup debut. Photograph: PCB/X

Shakeel was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 52-ball fifty which was studded with nine fours and a six.

"I tried to be positive and score runs for the team. Nerves were there, we lost 3 wickets but I was fortunate enough to get early boundaries. We knew the pressure would go back to them if we got a start."

"I think the last 2-3 months I've been playing hard, I knew I'd bat number 5 for Pakistan and have been developing my shots according to that - sweeps and reverse sweeps," he said.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their next match on October 10.