Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dutch captain speaks out: What went wrong?

Dutch captain speaks out: What went wrong?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 06, 2023 22:43 IST
Scott Edwards

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Netherlands/X

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards found himself ruing a missed opportunity as his team faced a defeat against Pakistan.

Edwards acknowledged his team's strong bowling and fielding performance but credited Pakistan for their impressive batting display in the end.

 

"Firstly, a little bit disappointing. Think we bowled and fielded really well. Credit to Pakistan, they batted well in the end. Felt the total was par, and we felt we were in the game when we were on 120," he said.

For Netherlands, Bas de Leede produced an all-round effort as he scalped four wickets for 62 runs and then returned to score 67, albeit, in a losing cause.

"Bas de Leede is fantastic in all three departments of the game. Just needed someone to go with him. We were in a pretty good position. They just took a few wickets in the middle there," he said.

REDIFF CRICKET
Babar praises 'bowling heroes' in win vs Netherlands
Dravid puts onus on leader Rohit to take team forward
Gill not technically out for first game, says Dravid
Points Table: ICC World Cup
WC PHOTOS: Pakistan see off plucky Netherlands
Allow hybrid mode hearings for lawyers: SC to HCs
Babar praises 'bowling heroes' in win vs Netherlands
