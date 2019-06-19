World Cup PHOTOS: South Africa vs New Zealand

June 19, 2019 21:04 IST

Images from the South Africa-New Zealand World Cup match in Birmingham, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Quinton de Kock is bowled by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in the World Cup match in Birmingham on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

New Zealand’s bowlers fired in unison to restricted South Africa to 241 for six in a rain-truncated World Cup match, in Birmingham, on Wednesday.

The match was reduced to a 49 overs-a-side affair after a wet outfield delayed the start.

Despite half centuries from Hashim Amla (55 off 83 balls, 4x4s) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out off 64 balls, 2x4s, 34x6s), the Black Caps did well to keep the South African batsmen in check.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram slams a rising, short-pitched delivery. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Lockie Ferguson (3 for 59 in 10 overs) was the most successful New Zealand bowler, while Colin de Grandhomme (1/33 in 10 overs) turned out to be the most economical.

De Grandhomme and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (1/45 in 9 overs) maintained tight discipline during the middle overs and did not allow any of the Proteas batsmen to settle down.

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Faf du Plessis. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Van der Dussen and David Miller (36 off 37 balls) added 72 runs for the fifth wicket in 12.2 overs but, facing a must-win situation, South Africa could never really up the ante.

Van der Dussen hit two fours and three sixes while Miller hit two boundaries and a six.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of Hashim Amla. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The last nine overs produced 72 runs after Faf Du Plessis (23) added 50 with Amla, who completed 8000 ODI runs and became second fastest to complete the feat.

Trent Boult castled Quinton de Kock early in the innings and Matt Henry (0/34 in 10 overs) bowled tight lines from the other end after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Du Plessis was yorked by Ferguson and Amla was bowled by a classical left-arm spinners delivery that hit the top of off stump.