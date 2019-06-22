World Cup PHOTOS: New Zealand vs West Indies

June 22, 2019 22:18 IST

Images from the ICC World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Captain Kane Williamson rescued New Zealand with a career-best 148, his second consecutive century, steering his side to a competitive 291 for eight against West Indies after first-over setbacks, in the ICC World Cup, in Manchester on Saturday.

Williamson, who anchored his side's chase with an unbeaten 106 against South Africa in their previous match, yet again excelled under pressure as New Zealand were off to a disastrous start.



Negating a sluggish track and some testing initial fast bowling spells from the Caribbeans, Williamson batted with aplomb and in the process raised his 13th ODI hundred which came off 154 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six.



Asked to bat, New Zealand were in for a shock when left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell (4/56) sent back both the openers -- Martin Guptill (0) and Colin Munro (0) in the first over of the match.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson hits a boundary. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Cottrell's swinging yorkers consumed both the batsmen, who were out for golden ducks.



The joy for the Caribbeans did not last long as Williamson and Ross Taylor (69 off 95 balls) dug their heels to raise a 160-run partnership, which steadied the Kiwi ship.



Playing with extreme caution, Williamson and Taylor - the two seasoned Kiwi campaigners - built the innings bit by bit.

IMAGE: Sheldon Cottrell, right, celebrates with captain Jason Holder after taking the wicket of Colin Munro. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The first signs of aggression came when Williamson cut Oshane Thomas for a four before New Zealand brought their 50 in the 15th over when Taylor smashed a short one from Jason Holder. He later straight drove Thomas for a delicate boundary.



Pacing the innings nicely, both the batsmen completed half-centuries in the 24th over, bowled by Kemar Roach.



Chris Gayle's part-time off spin broke the partnership which was threatening to take the match away from the West Indies.



Taylor looked for some quick runs to accelerate but could not middle one after outstepping as he was caught by Holder at mid-off.

IMAGE: Ross Taylor bats. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Williamson raised his hundred with a boundary off Roach.



Cottrell was brought back into the attack and he first got rid of Tom Latham (12) and then ended the sublime knock of Williamson.



James Neesham (28) and Colin de Grandhomme (16) added some quick runs towards the end.