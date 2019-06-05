World Cup PHOTOS: India vs South Africa

June 05, 2019 19:23 IST

Images from Wednesday's World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Southampton.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is embraced by skipper Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Quinton De Kock during the World Cup match against South Africa, at the Hampshire Bowl, on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets as India restricted South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9 in their opening encounter of the World Cup, in Southampton, on Wednesday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis's decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired as Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) set the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chahal (10-0-51-4) then tightened the noose on South Africa’s batsmen and they could never really force the pace during the middle overs.

Incidentally, this was the best 10-over single spell (in terms of wickets taken) by any bowler in a World Cup game.

IMAGE: Rassie van der Dussen attempts to reverse sweep but is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal (not pictured). Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

South Africa's total gained a semblance of respectability courtesy knocks from Chris Morris (42 off 34) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out off 35), who shared a much needed 66-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10-0-44-2), coming in place of Mohammed Shami, was impressive in his second spell.

Under a thick cloud cover and a pitch that offered bounce, Bumrah was unplayable in his initial five-over spell during which he pitched on good length or back of it, getting the deliveries to rear up awkwardly and shape away from openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

Bumrah dismissed Amla (6) with a beautiful delivery that rose from length outside the off-stump and the outside edge was taken low in the slips by Rohit Sharma.

De Kock (10) was out in his next over, when his back of length delivery was angled across and the left-hander's slash was pouched by skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of JP Duminy. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Skipper Du Plessis (38 off 54 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (22 off 37 balls) did add 44 runs for the third wicket but it was more of a consolidation job as they found scoring runs difficult.

The Powerplay yielded only 34 runs and even though the Proteas skipper hit four boundaries, he never looked comfortable.

Third seamer Hardik Pandya (6-0-31-0) also hit the hard lengths and one of his deliveries, a nasty snorter, hit Du Plessis flush on the gloves, leaving him in pain. Along with Kedar Jadhav (4-0-16-0), they shared the fifth bowler's duties admirably, giving away only 45 runs.

IMAGE: Mahendra Sing Dhoni stumps Andile Phehlukwayo. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Once Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (10-0-46-1) started operating in tandem, something was waiting to happen.

Van der Dussen, who was showing composure till then, suddenly had a brain fade as the right-hander tried an ambitious reverse sweep to a delivery drifting on his pads only to be bowled.

From 78 for 2, it soon became 80 for 4 as Du Plessis failed to read a Chahal googly and was bowled through the gate.

Kuldeep then had a horribly out-of-form JP Duminy (3 off 11) plumb in-front with scoreboard reading 89 for 5.

David Miller (31 off 40 balls) and Andile Phehlukwayo (34 off 61 balls) again had to carry out a repair job adding 46 runs but Chahal collected another two wickets quickly to reduce them to 158 for 7.