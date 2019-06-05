News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar, Bhajji, Kumble wish the nation Eid Mubarak

Tendulkar, Bhajji, Kumble wish the nation Eid Mubarak

June 05, 2019 15:42 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, wished the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fir.

Tendulkar tweeted: "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all! May the grace of the Almighty usher happiness and harmony in everyone's life."

 

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Apart from Tendulkar, many other sportspersons including VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Srikanth Kibambi also greeted the nation on the occasion.

"May this Eid usher in peace and happiness for everyone. #EidMubarak," wrote Laxman on his official Twitter handle.

Kumble tweeted: "May God fill your life with blessings and give endless happiness and joy to your family. Eid Mubarak to all of you."

"Eid Mubarak everyone," wrote Singh on his Twitter.

Kidambi tweeted: "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating Eid. May this day bring you a lot happiness and prosperity."

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

ICC World Cup Fan Zone: Party is getting bigger

ICC World Cup Fan Zone: Party is getting bigger

Sri Lanka: Champs once; runners up twice

Sri Lanka: Champs once; runners up twice

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
         