When Mohammad Kaif met Katrina Kaif

June 05, 2019 15:32 IST

Photograph: Mohammad Kaif/Twitter

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif set Twitter on fire, on Tuesday, as he posted a photograph with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera.

“Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka (as of now we’re not related, except as humans),” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Katrina, who has been promoting her new film ‘Bharat’ looks lovely in a red shirt dress.

Twitter chuckled at the cricketer’s humorous caption that elucidated on the relationship that the duo shares.

A fan also connecting the duo's way to stardom with London, tracing their career graph tweeted, "Both Kaifs’ career took a huge stardom from London: Katrina Kaif from the movie ‘Namastey London’, Mohammad Kaif from NatWest final on home of cricket Lord’s, London."

One of the stellar fielder’s fans commented 'Mohammad Katrina', clubbing the duo under one name.

Several people said the two looked like siblings, while others questioned the use of 'abhi tak (as of now)' in Mohammad’s post.