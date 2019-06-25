World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Australia

June 25, 2019 19:24 IST

Images from the England-Australia World Cup match, at Lord's, on Tuesday.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates after getting to 100 in Tuesday's World Cup match against England, at Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Aaron Finch came up with his second century of the tournament before England rallied to restrict arch-rivals Australia to 285 for 7 in their blockbuster World Cup showdown, at Lord’s, on Tuesday.

Comfortably placed at 185 for three in the 36th over, Australia were headed for a 300-plus total, but lost the plot due to England's fine comeback and lack of discretion on part of most of the batsmen that followed Finch and David Warner.

Sent in to bat after Eoin Morgan called it right at the toss, Australia were given another fine start by their in-from openers, who took them to 123 in the 23rd over before Warner, the tournament’s leading scorer, fell after a well-made 53 off 62 balls.

IMAGE: David Warner reacts after losing his wicket. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Dropped on 15, Finch (100) went on register his 15th ODI century, off 115 balls, but got out to the very next ball, leaving the responsibility of finishing the innings in style on Steve Smith's shoulders.

Smith (38) batted positively until he was sent back by Chris Woakes, while Alex Carey smashed 38 off 27 balls, but the defending champions lost the plot following the dismissals of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Maxwell hit Jofra Archer for a four before sending his thunderbolt over long on and into the crowd for a six. But he did not last long, and Australia were 228 for five, when Stoinis was run-out in the 42nd over due to the combined efforts of Jonny Bairstow, Adi Rashid and Jos Buttler.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates bowling Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Earlier, Warner and Finch shared another 100-plus stand for the first-wicket. It was the pair's fifth successive partnership of 50 or more at the tournament, a World Cup record.

Finch found the fence 11 times during his 116-ball knock and cleared it twice, Moeen Ali being at the receiving end on both occasions.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Steve Smith. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Mixing caution with aggression, Finch and Warner pulled, cut and drove with confidence to give Australia upper hand.

However, England tightened things up and also bagged a few wickets at regular intervals to peg Australia back in the latter half of their innings.