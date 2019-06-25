June 25, 1983: When the Cup came home

Last updated on: June 25, 2019 11:32 IST

IMAGE: India captain Kapil Dev receives the trophy after beating West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

On this day 36 years ago, India lifted their first ever Cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies by 43 runs at the historic Lord's cricket stadium in London.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup trophy on Twitter, on June 25, 1983.



"On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime," BCCI tweeted.



The World Cup-winning team, which was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev, also included Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu.



Put into bat, India were bowled out for 183 in 54.4 overs in the 60-over-per-side title clash. Srikkant top-scored with 38, while Amarnath (26) and Patil (27) were the only other two Indian batsmen to cross the 20-run mark.



But the Indian bowlers staged an incredible comeback as the mighty Windies batting line-up were sent crashing for 140 in 52 overs.



Madan Lal took 3-31 including the wicket of dangerman Viv Richards, who stroked a quickfire 33 from 28 balls, while Amarnath claimed 3/12 and Sandhu bagged 2/32.



West Indies won the first two World Cup title including the inaugural edition in 1975 and four years later in 1979 before India denied them the hat-trick.



India have won the title for the twice -- first in 1983 and then in 2011 at home under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



In the ongoing 2019 World Cup, India have made a good start, winning their first four games, while one was washed out. They will next play against West Indies on Thursday, June 27.