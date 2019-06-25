Brian Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital

Last updated on: June 25, 2019 16:07 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Brian Lara was admitted to the Global Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of discomfort during an event.

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Mumbai complaining of discomfort, but is doing "fine and will be discharged soon".



The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel amid speculation that chest pain was the reason for his uneasiness.

"He had an angioplasty done two years back and today was a regular check-up as there is always a fear of heart pain. He is fine and will be discharged soon," a source said.



The hospital authorities, so far tight-lipped about why Lara was admitted, are expected to issue a statement on his condition.



The former batsman is in India as an analyst for official broadcasters Star Sports for the ongoing ICC World Cup.



"But he was not shooting for the last couple of days," the source said.



Lara played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.



The legendary left-hander is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings, playing the incredible unbeaten knock against England in 2004 in Antigua.



He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994,



Nicknamed 'The Prince' for his languid batting style, Lara is considered one of the most awe-inspiring batters of an era in which the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Australian Ricky Ponting were his contemporaries.