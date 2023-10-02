News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup 2023: Kiwis down Proteas in rain-hit warm-up match

World Cup 2023: Kiwis down Proteas in rain-hit warm-up match

Source: PTI
October 02, 2023 22:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: New Zealand defeated South Africa by seven-runs in a rain-curtailed match. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

Devon Conway scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game on Monday.

Chasing 322 for victory, South Africa were 211 for four with 13 overs left when the rain came, leaving them stranded at seven runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DL) par score.

 

New Zealand, the 2019 runners-up, won the toss and opted to bat at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with opener Conway hitting a 73-ball 78 to lay the platform for the Blackcaps.

Captain Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of Thursday's tournament opener against England to give him more time to complete his rehabilitation from knee surgery, also contributed 37 runs.

Conway and Williamson then left the field retired hurt, but both retirements appeared to be precautionary. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets apiece as New Zealand ended on 321-6.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock was the cornerstone of South Africa's innings and was involved in significant partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (39).

With De Kock looking sharp and still batting on 84 not out when the match was interrupted, South Africa will likely feel aggrieved at the outcome. The Proteas face Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Perennial 'chokers' SA looking to surprise at WC
Perennial 'chokers' SA looking to surprise at WC
World Cup 2023: Pakistan's biggest concern...
World Cup 2023: Pakistan's biggest concern...
India Touches Down In God's Own Country
India Touches Down In God's Own Country
Maoist conspiracy case: NIA raids 62 places
Maoist conspiracy case: NIA raids 62 places
NIA most wanted among 3 terrorists arrested in Delhi
NIA most wanted among 3 terrorists arrested in Delhi
Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 3
Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 3
Vande Bharat escapes major accident at Bhilwara
Vande Bharat escapes major accident at Bhilwara

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Kohli skips practice session due to personal reasons

Kohli skips practice session due to personal reasons

Rachin's journey: Cheering from B'luru pub to WC squad

Rachin's journey: Cheering from B'luru pub to WC squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances