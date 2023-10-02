India Touches Down In God's Own Country

Team India touched down in Thiruvanathapuram, gearing up for a World Cup warm-up game against The Netherlands.
As the Men in Blue emerged from the airport terminal, a sea of passionate fans erupted into chants of 'India! India!'
India's warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out. Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping for a respite in the Kerala rain when they take on the Dutch on Tuesday.
India's World Cup journey begins on Sunday, October 8, in Chennai, where they face five time champions, Australia.