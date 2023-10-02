India Touches Down In God's Own Country

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid is welcomes on his arrival. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Team India touched down in Thiruvanathapuram, gearing up for a World Cup warm-up game against The Netherlands.

As the Men in Blue emerged from the airport terminal, a sea of passionate fans erupted into chants of 'India! India!'

India's warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out. Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping for a respite in the Kerala rain when they take on the Dutch on Tuesday.

India's World Cup journey begins on Sunday, October 8, in Chennai, where they face five time champions, Australia.

IMAGE: K L Rahul will hope for a dream comeback in international cricket during the World Cup.

IMAGE: No bigger stage than the World Cup for Shubman Gill to emboss his reputation as one of cricket's most exciting talents.

IMAGE: Who would have thought Ravichandran Ashwin would be playing a World Cup after spending several years in ODI Siberia?