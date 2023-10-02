News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Touches Down In God's Own Country

India Touches Down In God's Own Country

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 02, 2023 11:31 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid is welcomes on his arrival. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Team India touched down in Thiruvanathapuram, gearing up for a World Cup warm-up game against The Netherlands.

As the Men in Blue emerged from the airport terminal, a sea of passionate fans erupted into chants of 'India! India!'

Rohit Sharma

India's warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out. Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping for a respite in the Kerala rain when they take on the Dutch on Tuesday.

India's World Cup journey begins on Sunday, October 8, in Chennai, where they face five time champions, Australia.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul will hope for a dream comeback in international cricket during the World Cup.

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: No bigger stage than the World Cup for Shubman Gill to emboss his reputation as one of cricket's most exciting talents.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Who would have thought Ravichandran Ashwin would be playing a World Cup after spending several years in ODI Siberia?

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

SWOT Analysis: India buoyed by strong squad, but...

SWOT Analysis: India buoyed by strong squad, but...

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

