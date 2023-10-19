World Cup: 'I will always prefer Shami'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is yet to feature in India’s playing XI in the ongoing World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary revealed his preference for Mohammad Shami over all-rounder Shardul Thakur in playing XI against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup.

Shami has been on the sidelines for the first three games of the World Cup. Based on the pitch, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was added to the playing XI against Australia, while Shardul Thakur was preferred for the next two clashes.

When asked who, between Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur, should feature in India’s XI against Bangladesh, Star Sports Bangla Cricket Expert Manoj Tiwary said, "I will always prefer Mohammad Shami because I feel two fast bowling all-rounders aren't required in the XI.

"Team management might be considering Shardul's batting exploits. He has done well in Tests but hasn't been able to replicate the same on a consistent basis in the shorter format. The think tank must be planning for a situation where 30 is required off 15 balls and Shardul's batting might come in more handy than Shami.

“However, I don't think that should be the way forward because India's batting order is solid and if they can't perform, Shardul too won't be able to do much with the bat lower down the order. I always feel wickets can stop the run flow and between these two, Shami looks in great rhythm and is bowling brilliantly. As a result he should play against Bangladesh."

Ahead of the clash against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that leaving the star pacer Mohammed Shami out of the playing 11 is a "difficult decision" to make but they pick the team according to the wicket conditions.

With Team India boasting of a strong bench strength, a world-class fast bowler like Shami is finding it hard to make the playing 11.

Shami was not featured in India's three opening matches of the World Cup campaign.