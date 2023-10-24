How 'nervous' de Kock ripped apart Bangladesh

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock smashed his way to his third hundred in five matches in World Cup 2023. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After his sensational knock of 174, South African opener Quinton de Kock said that he was a bit nervous coming into the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Mumbai on Tuesday.

De Kock's swashbuckling hundred and Heinrich Klaasen's blistering 90 was the cornerstone of South Africa's impressive 149-run win over Bangladesh.



"I was a bit nervous this morning, don't normally get nervous at all. I had a bit of fun, great to get two points. But I was a bit more tired than satisfied (after the innings)," said de Kock during the post-match presentation.

De Kock smashed the ongoing tournament's highest individual score and South Africa's middle order hectored a listless Bangladesh attack to amass 382/5.





The wicketkeeper-batter had announced he would quit one-day internationals after the World Cup in India and the opener appeared determined to make his farewell a memorable one.



De Kock combined with Markram (60) in a 131-run stand to steady the innings before he and Heinrich Klaasen tore apart the Bangladesh attack plundering 142 runs from 87 balls.



Player-of-the-match De Kock duly brought up his third hundred in five matches and went on to topple India's Virat Kohli as the tournament's leading scorer.



A double hundred looked on the cards too before de Kock before holed out after a 140-ball blitz that included seven sixes and 15 fours.



The left-handed batter praised Klaasen for producing another hurting knock.



"I need some of the juice he is having. He has been special, for every team he has played for. Taking the tournament by storm," he added.



South African skipper Aiden Markram, who himself made a 60, lauded de Kock and Klaasen for their brilliant innings.



"What Quinny did was superb and then Klaasen walks in and smashes it. Everyone approaches it differently but it gels quite nicely. We keep striving to put in big performances," said Markram.





Pacer Lungi Ngidi sat out of the match with a knee niggle and Markram hoped that he would be fit for the match against Pakistan.



"Hopefully, he can recover well over the next couple of days and be ready for Pakistan," he said.



Markram said South Africa have been trying to become a team that chases well too.



"The more you win batting first the more you lean that way. But once we get one chase under the belt, and the blueprint, then hopefully, we'll be a good team at chasing."



Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said they lost the match in the final 10 overs when De Kock and Klaasen went on a rampage, adding 144 runs.



"Quinton batted really well, and the way Klaasen finished was something we didn't have any answer to. We should've bowled better. We lost the game in the last 10 overs," said Shakib.



However, the veteran all-rounder did not lose hope of his team finishing strongly in this World Cup.



"Lot to be learnt, and lot to play for. We will love to finish 5-6 if not in the semis. We're not playing like a team that can do it, but hope to finish stronger," he added.