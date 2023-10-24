PICS: How Afghanistan celebrated after trouncing Pakistan

A lap of honour, Rashid Khan's victory dance with Irfan Pathan, joyful jumps in the dug out and hugs all around -- this is how Afghanistan celebrated putting on a stunning display of tight bowling and powerful hard-hitting to register a massive upset victory over Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

IMAGE: Indian commentator Irfan Pathan does a celebratory dance with Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's win over Pakistan. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/X

IMAGE: Rashid Khan is ecstatic. Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: Rashid Khan hugs captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: The Afghanistan team celebrate in the dug out after a thumping win over Pakistan. Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: The Afghanistan team take a lap of honour around the stadium after their historic win. Photograph: ICC/X