Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: How Afghanistan celebrated after trouncing Pakistan

PICS: How Afghanistan celebrated after trouncing Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 24, 2023 00:52 IST
A lap of honour, Rashid Khan's victory dance with Irfan Pathan, joyful jumps in the dug out and hugs all around -- this is how Afghanistan celebrated putting on a stunning display of tight bowling and powerful hard-hitting to register a massive upset victory over Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Indian commentator Irfan Pathan does a celebratory dance with Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's win over Pakistan

IMAGE: Indian commentator Irfan Pathan does a celebratory dance with Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's win over Pakistan. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/X

Rashid Khan is ecstatic

IMAGE: Rashid Khan is ecstatic. Photograph: ICC/X

Rashid Khan hugs captain Hashmatullah Shahidi

IMAGE: Rashid Khan hugs captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photograph: ICC/X

The Afghanistan team celebrate in the dug out after a thumping win over Pakistan

IMAGE: The Afghanistan team celebrate in the dug out after a thumping win over Pakistan. Photograph: ICC/X

The Afghanistan team take a lap of honour around the stadium after their historic win

IMAGE: The Afghanistan team take a lap of honour around the stadium after their historic win. Photograph: ICC/X

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi's face says it all

IMAGE: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi's reaction says it all. Photograph: ICC/X

 

