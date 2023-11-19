Noteworthy campaign inspires nation: Modi to Team India

IMAGE: India coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli look dejected during the presentation ceremony after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After India's loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rohit Sharma-led team's determination, calling their campaign 'noteworthy' and expressing pride for the nation. Despite an unbeaten run in the tournament, India faced a six-wicket defeat in the summit clash.

The Prime Minister praised Team India's talent and commitment, acknowledging their significant contribution to the country.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination throughout the World Cup were noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," the PM shared on social media.

The Narendra Modi Stadium was filled with supporters hoping for India to end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy. However, Australia emerged victorious, bowling out India for 240, with Travis Head's outstanding century securing Australia's sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title. The Prime Minister extended congratulations to Australia on their "magnificent" World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," PM said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur acknowledged India's performance, emphasizing the team's resilience beyond the scoreboard. While India couldn't secure the World Cup trophy, Thakur praised their exceptional journey, showcasing grit, skill, and unwavering determination.

"Defeat stings, but our team's resilience shines brighter than any scoreboard. Today, at the World Cup, we fought valiantly till the last ball, showcasing grit, skill, and unwavering determination. Though the victory eluded us this time, our players battled with hearts of lions, proving that true champions rise, no matter the outcome. We stand tall, proud of our team's spirit and sportsmanship. This loss isn't an end; it's a chapter in our journey of perseverance. Heads held high, we march on. Our love and support forever with our Champions," Thakur expressed on social media.

India could not win the cricket World Cup trophy but the team's journey in the tournament was "nothing short of exceptional", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament," Kejriwal posted on X.