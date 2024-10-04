T20 WC: Devine, NZ bowlers outclass India in opener

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate a wicket against India in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC / X

Skipper Sophie Devine was complemented well by her bowlers as a dominant New Zealand handed India a 58-run defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Devine hit an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to power New Zealand to a challenging 160 for 4.

In response, the Indian team delivered a lacklustre performance, throwing away their wickets meekly to be bowled out for 102 in 19 overs.

Earlier, openers Suzie Bates (27) and Gergia Plimmer (34) gave the Kiwis a flying start, before Arundhati Reddy broke the 67-run stand.

Indian bowlers made a comeback striking a couple of time before Devine produced a quality knock to give New Zealand the final flourish.

IMAGE: India's Arundhati Iyer in action against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI Women / X

Earlier, on a sticky track where stroke-making was difficult, Devine (57 not out off 36 balls) muscled her way with seven boundaries as most Indian bowlers sans Deepti Sharma (0/45 in 4 overs) used the tackiness of the track to good effect for the better part of the innings.

The Devine-Brooke Halliday (16 off 12 balls) stand of 46 runs in just 4.2 overs took the White Ferns to an above-par score if one takes the pitch into consideration.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana makes the catch to dismiss Newzealand's Georgia Plimmer. Photograph: BCCI Women / X

Devine, who dropped herself in the batting order, displayed excellent footwork to dismantle the length bowled by Indian bowlers with the standout shot being a bent on knee cover-drive off Shreyanka Patil to complete her fifty.

One thing that stuck out like a sore thumb was poor ground fielding from India save Jemimah Rodrigues, who was brilliant as usual in the deep.

Veteran Suzie Bates (27 off 24 balls) and young Georgia Plimmer (34 off 23 balls) rode their luck and some shoddy fielding from India to race to 55 at the end of the Powerplay. The slowness of the track forced both openers to come down the track and take the aerial route on occasion with Plimmer depositing Deepti into the long-on stand in her very first over.

IMAGE: India's Shreyanka Patil makes a comfortable catch near the ropes to dismiss New Zealand's Bates. Photograph: BCCI Women / X



Renuka Singh's misfield that cost India a boundary and Richa Ghosh bungling a skier to give Bates a reprieve off Arundhati Reddy's (1/28 in 4 overs) bowling only compounded the team's woes.

However once leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (1/22 in 4 overs) started operating just after Powerplay, she immediately put brakes on the White Ferns' scoring rate and with Reddy taking the pace off her deliveries from the other end, India were back in the game removing the openers in a space of three deliveries.