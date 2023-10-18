News
Kohli warns: There are no 'big teams' in World Cup

Kohli warns: There are no 'big teams' in World Cup

Source: PTI
October 18, 2023 16:23 IST
Whenever you start focussing on big teams, upset happens: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India have dominated Bangladesh in World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

There are no 'big teams' in the World Cup and upsets at the mega event happen when the conversation revolves around the more successful teams, star India batter Virat Kohli said on Wednesday.

 

Kohli's statement comes following two major upsets in the ongoing World Cup.

While Afghanistan stunned holders England by 69 runs in New Delhi on Sunday, Netherlands recorded their biggest win in the history of the game when they shocked South Africa by 38 runs in rain-curtailed affair in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

"There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens," Kohli told Star Sports ahead of India's World Cup match against Bangladesh.

India have dominated Bangladesh in World Cup and have not given them much after losing to the Asian neighbours in 2007 in the Caribbean but Kohli reminded of the threat skipper Shakib Al Hasan poses with the ball on Thursday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

