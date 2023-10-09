Will India Wear Orange In Pakistan Game?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

After a successful start to their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a six wicket victory over Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Team India will next face Afghanistan and Pakistan in the round robin stage of the tournament.

Leading up to Saturday's India-Pakistan game in Ahmedabad, there was speculation that India would don orange instead of their traditional blue.

IMAGE: The Indian team sported a second choice jersey in the 2019 World Cup match against England. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

In the 2019 World Cup in England, India sported an alternate kit, The cricketers were also seen in orange training jerseys before their World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has extinguished the speculation ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad.

BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar confirmed on Sunday that India will not be wearing an alternate match kit during their game against Pakistan on October 14, 2023.

'We unequivocally refute the media reports suggesting that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan,' Shelar, who is also a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Mumbai, said.

'These reports lack any basis and are merely a product of someone's imagination. The Men in Blue will proudly wear India's traditional blue colours at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.'