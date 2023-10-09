News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will India Wear Orange In Pakistan Game?

Will India Wear Orange In Pakistan Game?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 09, 2023 09:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
 

After a successful start to their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a six wicket victory over Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Team India will next face Afghanistan and Pakistan in the round robin stage of the tournament.

Leading up to Saturday's India-Pakistan game in Ahmedabad, there was speculation that India would don orange instead of their traditional blue.

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: The Indian team sported a second choice jersey in the 2019 World Cup match against England. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

In the 2019 World Cup in England, India sported an alternate kit, The cricketers were also seen in orange training jerseys before their World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has extinguished the speculation ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad.

BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar confirmed on Sunday that India will not be wearing an alternate match kit during their game against Pakistan on October 14, 2023.

'We unequivocally refute the media reports suggesting that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan,' Shelar, who is also a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Mumbai, said.

'These reports lack any basis and are merely a product of someone's imagination. The Men in Blue will proudly wear India's traditional blue colours at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: Rohit doffs his hat to Kohli, Rahul
World Cup: Rohit doffs his hat to Kohli, Rahul
Why Rahul was not pleased with match-winning six!
Why Rahul was not pleased with match-winning six!
The 'DROP' Which Cost Australia The Game
The 'DROP' Which Cost Australia The Game
'Can I shift from govt to my own NPS?'
'Can I shift from govt to my own NPS?'
Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'
Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'
Modi's Cultural Push
Modi's Cultural Push
Will They Appear On Bigg Boss 17?
Will They Appear On Bigg Boss 17?

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup PIX: Rahul, Kohli steer India to easy win

World Cup PIX: Rahul, Kohli steer India to easy win

PHOTOS: India overpower Australia in World Cup opener

PHOTOS: India overpower Australia in World Cup opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances