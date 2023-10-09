The 'DROP' Which Cost Australia The Game

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh drops Virat Kohli on 12. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

If you drop Virat Kohli, it's bound to give you nightmares for a long time.

Mitchell Marsh made the unforgivable mistake of dropping the Indian batter. And Kohli dished out a punishment the Australians won't forget anytime soon.

India eked out a six wicket win over Australia, and if there's one Australian the Indian fans would like to thank, it would be Marsh.

Not only did the big-hitting Marsh gift his wicket with a loose shot against Jasprit Bumrah to depart for a duck in Australia's opener, he also dropped Kohli.

With an under-par Australian score on the board, a confident India walked in. But in a matter of minutes there was a lull in the stadium as Australia reduced India to 2/3 at the end of two overs.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh knows what the price of his fumble could be! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

With Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer all departing for ducks, Kohli had a job to do.

With K L Rahul supporting him at the other end, the pair opened their accounts on a cautious note.

Still reeling from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood's early blows, Indian fans and the Indian dugout had their hearts in their mouth as Kohli nearly became Hazlewood's third scalp.

IMAGE: Dropped on 12, Kohli went on to score 85. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A short delivery from Hazlewood in the eighth over and Kohli, attempting to pull it, sliced the shot as it went high up. Alex Carey and Marsh converged on it. Marsh got to it first, but completely misjudged it.

Did Carey coming in distract him? Probably. But Marsh didn't even end up getting a finger on it.

IMAGE: Marsh's misjudgement cost Australia the massive wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In the Indian dugout, Mohammed Siraj with both palms on his face soaked in what unfolded in front of him.

Meanwhile, on the field, Marsh and Carey managed to get a crooked smile on their faces as they tried to grasp what just happened, but deep down Marsh was well aware that the error cost the team probably a win.

Every time Marsh was shown on the big screen, an elated Chepauk crowd cheered as they were well aware of the gift he had given them.

Kohli went on to score 85 off 116 before Hazlewood picked up his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate's wicket, but by then India was within reach of a comfortable win.