On this Day: Sachin's debut sparks nostalgia

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, marking the beginning of a remarkable 24-year journey that saw him reach the pinnacle of the sport.

His international debut against Pakistan in Karachi was a challenging encounter against a formidable bowling line-up, including the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Despite being dismissed for 15 runs, it set the stage for a career that would make him the highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Often referred to as 'The God of Cricket,' Sachin Tendulkar's legacy includes 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances with an impressive average of 48.52. With 100 international centuries and 164 half-centuries, he holds records that may never be surpassed. Sachin is also the only player to achieve a century of centuries.

His contributions extend to both ODIs and Tests, where he holds the record for the highest runs in both formats - 18,426 in ODIs and 15,921 in Tests. Sachin is the first player to score an ODI double hundred and to reach 200 Test matches. Additionally, he boasts 201 international wickets, showcasing his versatility as a part-time spin bowler.

A crucial member of the Indian Team, Sachin played a pivotal role in their triumph at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

In the IPL, he represented Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013, accumulating 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin's standout performance came in IPL 2010, where he scored 618 runs in 15 matches with a remarkable average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 132.61. This outstanding display earned him the 'Orange Cap,' although Mumbai Indians finished as runners-up that season.

Sachin's impact on the game transcends statistics, leaving an indelible mark on cricket history.