India's team bonding sessions keep dressing room chill

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma stressed upon the need of having a relaxed environment in the playing group as pressure accompanies the players and the team wherever they go, irrespective of the tournament or series they are involved in. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that the Indian has consciously worked on keeping the environment in the team light and insisted on having a healthy environment in the group to have consistency and not being affected by on-field results.

“Our conscious effort has been on this that the team's environment does not change based on the results. We have to create the environment that is needed for the team, and that is mandatory,” Rohit told the media at the Wankhede Stadium during his pre-match conference.

"This cannot be done by one or two boys. It is important for all the boys to come together, including the support staff," he added.

There were team bonding activities planned, including a fashion show, where the squad members were asked to walk the ramp.

"Like we were in Dharamshala, we had a five or six day break there. We stayed in Dharamsala for two days. We did a lot of team activity there. We did a fashion show there, but no one knows about that. It is a good thing that no one knows about it," even in toughest of situations, Rohit can make anyone laugh.

Rohit stressed upon the need of having a relaxed environment in the playing group as pressure accompanies the players and the team wherever they go, irrespective of the tournament or series they are involved in.

"This is the environment where we like to be very relaxed. All the boys like this a lot. Because you know, when you come on the ground, there will be pressure, pressure of performance, pressure of winning the match. That cannot be changed,” he said.

"Because once you reach the ground, it is then up to the individuals how they want to take it forward. But before that, we have done everything we can to make the team's environment easy. The team's atmosphere is very good. It is very relaxed,” Rohit said on the eve of the semi-final.