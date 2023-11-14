News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's team bonding sessions keep dressing room chill

India's team bonding sessions keep dressing room chill

Source: PTI
November 14, 2023 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We stayed in Dharamsala for two days. We did a lot of team activity there. We did a fashion show there, but no one knows about that. It is a good thing that no one knows about it.'

Rohit Sharma stressed upon the need of having a relaxed environment in the playing group as pressure accompanies the players and the team wherever they go, irrespective of the tournament or series they are involved in.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma stressed upon the need of having a relaxed environment in the playing group as pressure accompanies the players and the team wherever they go, irrespective of the tournament or series they are involved in. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that the Indian has consciously worked on keeping the environment in the team light and insisted on having a healthy environment in the group to have consistency and not being affected by on-field results.

“Our conscious effort has been on this that the team's environment does not change based on the results. We have to create the environment that is needed for the team, and that is mandatory,” Rohit told the media at the Wankhede Stadium during his pre-match conference.

 

"This cannot be done by one or two boys. It is important for all the boys to come together, including the support staff," he added.

There were team bonding activities planned, including a fashion show, where the squad members were asked to walk the ramp.

"Like we were in Dharamshala, we had a five or six day break there. We stayed in Dharamsala for two days. We did a lot of team activity there. We did a fashion show there, but no one knows about that. It is a good thing that no one knows about it," even in toughest of situations, Rohit can make anyone laugh.

Rohit stressed upon the need of having a relaxed environment in the playing group as pressure accompanies the players and the team wherever they go, irrespective of the tournament or series they are involved in.

"This is the environment where we like to be very relaxed. All the boys like this a lot. Because you know, when you come on the ground, there will be pressure, pressure of performance, pressure of winning the match. That cannot be changed,” he said.

"Because once you reach the ground, it is then up to the individuals how they want to take it forward. But before that, we have done everything we can to make the team's environment easy. The team's atmosphere is very good. It is very relaxed,” Rohit said on the eve of the semi-final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pick Your India Team For NZ Semi-Final
Pick Your India Team For NZ Semi-Final
'Embrace Pressure, High-Five It'
'Embrace Pressure, High-Five It'
10 Ways K L Rahul Echoes Rahul Dravid
10 Ways K L Rahul Echoes Rahul Dravid
SC relief to US boy in need of liver from Indian cousin
SC relief to US boy in need of liver from Indian cousin
Forgive, forget and...: Pilot on Gehlot's past swipes
Forgive, forget and...: Pilot on Gehlot's past swipes
Kumaraswamy booked for electricity theft during Diwali
Kumaraswamy booked for electricity theft during Diwali
SA spinner Maharaj is No 1 ODI bowler; Gill top batter
SA spinner Maharaj is No 1 ODI bowler; Gill top batter

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PICS: India train under lights ahead of WC semis

PICS: India train under lights ahead of WC semis

Time for pure business and getting job done: Rohit

Time for pure business and getting job done: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances