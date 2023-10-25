What's Dalai Lama Telling Williamson?

The New Zealand cricket team is making of its time in Dharamsala.
The first World Cup loss against India has been long forgotten as the cricketers relax in the cool, mountain air and soak in the sights of the beautiful hill station surrounded by the majestic Dhauladhar ranges.
The Kiwi players and their families also got a rare audience with His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.
'This morning most of the group went to meet the Dalai Lama in person at his residence which was amazing,' said New Zealand batter Will Young.
'The boys have had a good chance to obviously get stuck into the cricket but also have a bit of down-time as well.'
'It's awesome to show up for work and get stuck in such a cool place. The cricket, as well, is just a bonus,' he added.
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, who is currently out with injury, also sought His Holiness's blessing as he seeks to make a quick comeback going into the business end of the World Cup.