What's Dalai Lama Telling Williamson?

IMAGE: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson seeks His Holiness's blessings.

The New Zealand cricket team is making of its time in Dharamsala.



The first World Cup loss against India has been long forgotten as the cricketers relax in the cool, mountain air and soak in the sights of the beautiful hill station surrounded by the majestic Dhauladhar ranges.

IMAGE: The New Zealand players with His Holiness The Dalai Lama. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Office of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama via BlackCaps/Instagram

The Kiwi players and their families also got a rare audience with His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.

'This morning most of the group went to meet the Dalai Lama in person at his residence which was amazing,' said New Zealand batter Will Young.



'The boys have had a good chance to obviously get stuck into the cricket but also have a bit of down-time as well.'



'It's awesome to show up for work and get stuck in such a cool place. The cricket, as well, is just a bonus,' he added.

IMAGE: His Holiness with New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, Holly Carran and their 10-month-old daughter.

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, who is currently out with injury, also sought His Holiness's blessing as he seeks to make a quick comeback going into the business end of the World Cup.

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson, who ensnared Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in Sunday's game.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner, who has been one of World Cup 2023's stars.