IMAGE: Sculptor Pramod Kamble at work on the Tendulkar statue. Photograph and Video: ANI/X

The Mumbai Cricket Association will pay tribute to Sachin Tendulkar by installing a statue of the batting great at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

The statue, which is being crafted by Pramod Kamble -- the painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar -- will be installed at Wankhede on November 1 on the eve of India's World Cup match against Sri Lanka, as a tribute to Tendulkar, who turned 50 in April.



The Tendulkar statue will be placed near the Sachin Tendulkar stand at Wankhede.