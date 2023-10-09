Kohli Goes Past One Of Sachin's Records

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's composed 85 runs off 116 balls, including six fours, revived India in the World Cup 2023 opener at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

In 27 games at the ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli has scored 1,115 runs at an average of 48.47 and a strike rate exceeding 85. He boasts two centuries and seven fifties, with his highest score being 107.

He stands as the 11th highest scorer in World Cup history and the second highest run-scorer for India.

In the ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli has notched up 529 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 88.16, including five fifties in 12 innings. His highest score in this tournament is 96*.

He ranks as the 11th highest scorer in Champions Trophy history and is India's fourth-highest run-scorer.

In 27 T20 World Cup games, he has scored 1,141 runs at an impressive average of 81.50. He has recorded 14 fifties in 25 innings, with a highest score of 89*.

He is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Collectively, these achievements culminate in a total of 2,785 runs in 67 matches and 64 innings, with an impressive average of 66.30, including two centuries and 26 fifties.

In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar primarily participated in the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. Sachin didn't play in the T20 World Cups.

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in 50 over World Cup history. In 45 matches and 44 innings, he accumulated 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95 and a striking strike rate of 88.98.

His World Cup career featured six centuries and 15 half-centuries, with a best score of 152. He also holds the record for the most centuries in World Cup history.

In the Champions Trophy, Tendulkar scored 441 runs at an average of 36.75, with a century and a half-century in 14 innings and 16 matches. His highest score in this tournament was 141.

Combining these two ICC white ball events, Sachin amassed a total of 2,719 runs at an average of 52.28, featuring seven centuries and 16 fifties, with his highest score being 152.

Most runs for India in ICC limited-over tournaments

2,785: Virat Kohli (64 innings)

2,719: Sachin Tendulkar (58)

2,422: Rohit Sharma (64)

1,707: Yuvraj Singh (62)

1,671: Sourav Ganguly (32)