Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: 'India's looking very good'

World Cup: 'India's looking very good'

Source: ANI
October 19, 2023 10:05 IST
IMAGE: Team India began their tournament on a cracking note, with three wins on the trot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Puja Pandal in Howrah on Wednesday and during the inauguration the former Indian skipper opened up on India’s campaign in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Talking about India's form in the ODI World Cup 2023, Ganguly said that there are still a lot of matches left in the tournament. But the former BCCI president added that the Men in Blue were currently doing well in the marquee tournament.

 

"There are still a lot of matches left in the ODI World Cup but still India is looking very good. All the players are in very good form and are playing well in the tournament," Sourav Ganguly added.

After inaugurating the puja pandal, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president wished everyone the best wishes for the festive season and asked everyone to stay safe during the puja.

"Puja has started and I sent my best wishes to everyone and hope everyone stays safe and enjoys puja," Sourav Ganguly said.

Earlier, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

The 2002 World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city. The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose.

Ronaldinho also offered prayers at the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday after inaugurating it.

Source: ANI
