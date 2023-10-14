'India too good for Pakistanis in every department'

'Demolition Pro Max. Completely owned the Pakistanis. 72 overs were enough for a result, and what a win'

IMAGE: India extend their unbeaten run against Pakistan to eight matches in the ODI World Cups. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

From Virender Sehwag to Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian cricket fraternity praised the team after its massive win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets to extend their unbeaten run against the traditional rivals to eight matches in the ODI World Cups.

Bowling first, the Indians bundled out Pakistan for 191 and then finished the game in the 31st over, thanks to fabulous knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53 not out).

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan remarked, "Big cheers to #TeamIndia for beating Pakistan! Our batters and bowlers were amazing. Let's keep up the great work and keep the momentum going. Go India!"

Joining him was former India opener Sehwag, who tweeted, "Demolition Pro Max. Completely owned the Pakistanis. 72 overs were enough for a result, and what a win. Rohit spectacular, Bumrah, Kuldeep outstanding and a win to cherish. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad said, "That was quick. India too good for the Pakistanis in every department. Bowlers were outstanding the way they came back after Pak were 155/2, and Rohit Sharma just made it a walk in the park. Too good. Proud of Team India."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan observed, "India have a psychological edge over Pakistan … Pakistan have so much talent, but they play like a team that doesn't believe they can beat the men in Blue."