News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: 'England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot'

World Cup: 'England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot'

October 18, 2023 17:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq during the World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on October 15, 2023. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England cannot be faulted for effort at the World Cup but the team are lacking confidence and must start imposing themselves on the opposition, coach Matthew Mott said, after the defending champions lost two of their first three matches in India.

 

England were thrashed by New Zealand in their opener before getting their campaign on track with a win over Bangladesh. They were then stunned by Afghanistan, however, and sit fifth in the standings with only the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

Mott said it was "nowhere near the start" they were hoping for but with six games to play in the group they are not panicking yet.

"The effort is important and I think that's there, the boys are trying really hard," Mott told reporters on Tuesday.

"But we're probably missing that confidence to puff your chest out, go out there and really take the game on, which this team has been renowned for over a long period of time. You don't lose your ability overnight, but you can lose your confidence.

"We pride ourselves on putting the opposition under pressure and on reflection we have been the reactive team in those two games, we need to turn that round really quickly."

England have been playing without Ben Stokes as the all-rounder nurses an injury and Mott said the 32-year-old, who he described as their "spiritual leader", could return for their next game against South Africa on Saturday.

"He certainly spoke really well the other day and spoke about that need to really assert ourselves," Mott added.

"I talked about the plan going forward for the next few days and then Stokesy came in on the back of that and just really reinforced what was a great message.

"I think it went down well, it brought us back to controlling what we can control really."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli warns: There are no 'big teams' in World Cup
Kohli warns: There are no 'big teams' in World Cup
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends
Manipur guv stopped by protesting Kuki Zo women
Manipur guv stopped by protesting Kuki Zo women
Ind vs B'desh: Another century on the cards for Rohit?
Ind vs B'desh: Another century on the cards for Rohit?
Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings
Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings

Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings

Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie

Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances