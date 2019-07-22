Working on developing world's 'best cricket team': Imran Khan

July 22, 2019 15:18 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan were knocked out in the round-robin stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Andrew Boyer/Reuters

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised Pakistani-Americans that he is working on a plan to develop the "best cricket team of the world" following the team’s debacle in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup in the UK.

The cricketer-turned-politician addressed a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday.

Referring to the debacle of the Pakistani team in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup cricket tournament, Khan said that he has "started working on developing the best cricket team of the world in the next tournament, by bringing the best players in the team".

"Remember my words," the Prime Minister, who led Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup, said.

Khan, however, did not divulge details about his plans.

He is currently on a three-day visit of the US and is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Khan had given the Pakistan cricket team a pep talk prior to their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup match on June 16, saying the fear of losing leads to a negative and defensive strategy.

Pakistan lost to India. They also failed to qualify for the World Cup semi-final round remained on the fifth spot. The tournament was won by England for the first time.

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has blamed the present management of the board for the national team's poor show in the World Cup.