'Won't Make the Start': Cummins Plots IPL 2026 Return

Pat Cummins says he is back bowling in the nets and hopes to return midway through IPL 2026, with SRH naming Ishan Kishan as stand-in captain.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins is targeting return by the middle of IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Pat Cummins recovering from back injury, resumes bowling in nets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper unlikely to feature at IPL 2026 start.

Plans to play the second half and possibly the finals if recovery stays on track.

Currently bowling every third day under a structured rehab programme.

Australia’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has indicated he is on the road to recovery from a back injury and is targeting a return midway through the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Speaking on a Business of Sport podcast, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper said he has resumed bowling and is gradually building up his workload under a structured rehabilitation programme.

"I'm still recovering from a back injury, but it's good. I'm back bowling in the nets," he said.

"The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing," he added.

Cummins revealed he is currently bowling every third day as part of a carefully managed schedule aimed at ensuring a safe return to competitive cricket.

"We've mapped out a plan to get me right by [the] middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, [I'll] play the back half plus the finals," he stated.

The right-arm pacer featured in just one Test during the Ashes last year due to a back stress injury and also missed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.

In his absence, Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Ishan Kishan as stand-in captain for the 2026 season.