Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' Remark Triggers Row

IMAGE: Several Indian social media users have called for Sana Mir's expulsion from the commentary panel for the women's cricket World Cup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Mir/X

Days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup in Dubai, which found itself overshadowed by a series of controversies involving India and Pakistan that unfolded both on and off the field, former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has stirred up a hornet's nest with her remarks during Thursday's Bangladesh-Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

Mir, who is part of the commentary panel, set off a controversy with an on-air remark, terming the Pakistan occupied Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir' while speaking about Pakistan player Natalia Pervaiz.

Pervaiz, 29, hails from Bandala in the Bhimber district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and Mir, narrating the all-rounder's cricketing journey, said, 'Natalia who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.'

Although she was seemingly trying to highlight the challenges faced by players from remote regions in her country, the comment triggered a massive backlash on social media, with Indian fans demanding her removal from the commentary panel.

'It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure,' Mir posted on her X handle.

'My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey,' Mir added.

'It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don't politicise it.

'As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments.'

She also shared a screenshot of Pervaiz's career stats to drive home her point. 'I'm also attaching the screenshot of where I research most of my players from, whether from Pakistan or any other country,' Mir, the first Pakistani lady cricketer inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, clarified.

India take on Pakistan in in Colombo on October 5. The BCCI has reportedly instructed Harmanpreet Kaur and her side to not engage in customary handshakes with the Pakistan players, following the precedent set by the men's team during the Asia Cup in Dubai.

