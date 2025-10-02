'Politics Should Stay Aside': AB de Villiers Criticises India

‘It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that's what I hate to see’

IMAGE: The Asia Cup 2025 was simmering with tension from the very first India-Pakistan encounter. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cricket and politics clashed at the Asia Cup 2025, and AB de Villiers didn’t hold back in criticising Team India’s decision to snub the trophy from Pakistan’s ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who instead took it and the winners’ medals to his Dubai hotel.

In a video on his YouTube channel, De Villiers expressed his disappointment, "Team India sort of weren't happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don't feel that belongs in sport. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is. Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they will sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that's what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the end," he said.

De Villiers urged fans and players to focus on the game itself, "Let's focus on what's most important (the cricket itself). India are looking really, really strong. Building up to that big T20 World Cup. Remember, it's not too far away. And they look like they've got a lot of talent, and they play the big moments well. So fantastic (to watch)," he added.