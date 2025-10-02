HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Namibia seal 2026 T20 World Cup spot

Namibia seal 2026 T20 World Cup spot

October 02, 2025 20:52 IST

Apart from hosts India and Sri Lanka, 14 teams have so far qualified for the showpiece event.

Namibia

IMAGE: Namibia have appeared in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. Photograph: Official Cricket Namibia/X

Namibia beat Tanzania by 63 runs to become the first team from the African Qualifiers to secure a spot in the next year's T20 World Cup.

It will be Namibia's fourth appearance in the marquee event, having qualified in 2021 (Super 12s), 2022 (group stage), and 2024 (group stage).

Put in to bat in their African Qualifiers semifinals, in Harare, on Thursday, Namibia posted 164-6, thanks to valuable contributions from JJ Smit (61 not out off 43 balls) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (55 off 41).

A top-order collapse saw them reeling at 41-4 in 4.4 overs but Smit and Erasmus got them out of the rut with a sturdy partnership. 

In reply, Tanzania got off to a watchful start with openers Arun Yadav and Abhik Patwa adding 29 runs in 5.3 overs.

 

Smit returned to haunt Tanzania as he broke the opening stand by scalping Arun's wicket, and a ball later removed Dhrumit Mehta.

Later, he dismissed Mukesh Suthar to finish with impressive figures of 3-16 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

As of now, 16 teams have qualified for the showpiece event. The Asia EAP qualifier will see three more teams earn a spot, while one more team will qualify from the African Qualifiers.

Apart from hosts India and Sri Lanka, the other 14 teams that have booked their spots are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, the US, Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, and Namibia.

