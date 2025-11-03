HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Surat Bizman Gifts Diamonds To World Cup Champs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 03, 2025 15:31 IST

'We would be honoured to present each member of the champion Indian team with handcrafted natural diamond jewellery -- a token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience.'

India women's team

IMAGE: India celebrate after winning their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced diamond jewellery and solar panels as rewards for the Indian women's cricket team, which made history by winning its first-ever World Cup.

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Dholakia is the founder and chairman emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd.

He sent a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's honorary vice president Rajeev Shukla before Sunday's final, expressing his desire to present each member of the champion Indian team with "handcrafted natural diamond jewellery" as a "token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience."

Known for his philanthropic work, Dholakia also expressed his wish to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, "so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine sustainably in their lives too," as per the letter.

"To celebrate their extraordinary journey, we at Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) would be honoured to present each member of the champion Indian team with handcrafted natural diamond jewellery -- a token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience," the letter stated.

 

"Along with this, we would also like to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine in their own lives as well," it said.

Dholakia said the women cricketers representing India have already won the hearts of a billion Indians with their courage, discipline and determination.

He said the "heartfelt gesture" reflects their shared belief that "true success must uplift both people and the planet."

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
