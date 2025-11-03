Amanjot Reveals Harmanpreet's Emotional Pep Talk Before Final

IMAGE: Amanjot Kaur takes a match-defining catch of in-form South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt in the World Cup final on Sunday . Photograph: ICC/X

Harmanpreet Kaur was desperate to win the Women's World Cup this time. But the India skipper was more desperate to not lose it by a small margin, having met a similar fate in the past.

After the heartbreak of 2107, she was looking to break the jinx, so much so that she called all her teammates hours before the title clash against South Africa and implored them to give their best in the ultimate game of the tournament here on Sunday, said all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

Speaking at the mixed zone after India's maiden World Cup triumph, Amanjot said, "It had been more difficult for her because the highs and lows that she has seen are something that we have not.

"To lose by small margins is not good and she had said this time around that she does not want to lose out by a small margin, everyone will have to go all out. We were just counting the wickets and not keeping an eye on what the score was."

From hitting the winning runs against Australia in the semifinal to taking the catch of in-form South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt in the title clash, Amanjot played her part in India's winning campaign.

In the summit clash, Wolvaardt, looking to up the ante having crossed her hundred, hit one high in the air towards deep midwicket. Amanjot fumbled thrice but managed to hold on to the ball one-handed to give India the most decisive wicket of the game off Deepti Sharma's bowling.

"My god, it was the toughest catch of me life. I have never fumbled before -- either I have taken them or spilled them. There has been nothing in between but for the first time god gave me three chances (to take it)," she told the media after the match.

"It was a crucial catch and we knew she would attack after completing her century and charge from one end," she said.

Amanjot had not disclosed to her family about her injury before the World Cup and went to Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for recovery.

"I have not spoken at home yet. All I know is that they have burst some crackers and my grandparents are asleep," she said.

"(In the morning) my aunt (had) told me to just swing without seeing the ball. My family members don't understand cricket much. For them, if the ball hits the bat, it's a four. If not, then you are out and if you are leg-before, why are you even carrying a bat for?"

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma finished with a record 5 for 39 in the ICC Women's World Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Amanjot praised Deepti Sharma for having a huge impact on India's campaign, with the senior all-rounder also scoring 58 in the final besides taking taking a five-wicket haul.

"You can pull out any match whenever she is playing, some or the other record is breaking. Deepti is like that glue which holds our team together, be it bowling, batting or fielding," she said.

Meanwhile, spinner Radha Yadav said the DY Patil Stadium has been lucky for the Indian team.

"DY Patil has always been lucky for us. Coming here, we always produce something magical and everyone in the team, including the staff and players have to come together for it," she said.

India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur said it did not matter if she was overlooked in the initial matches of a triumphant World Cup campaign.

"It doesn't matter if you are in or out, all that matters is what the team needs at that point. There was a different combination at that time," she said.

Star of the win over mighty Australia in the semifinal, Jemimah Rodrigues said she was pleased with India managing to go over the line in that match.

"That knock (127 not out) was really, really special. Not because I got a hundred but we defeated Australia," she said.

"We have always come in close situations and moments and given it away but this Indian team changed that and I loved it for that reason — we defeated them and today we are world champions.

"We spoke about how we give our lives for every single ball," Rodrigues said talking about the final.