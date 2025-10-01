'Deepti's partnership with Amanjot was turning point'

'Sneh Rana and Deepti's overs were crucial; we were hoping they keep giving us wickets.'

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur hit half-centuries, putting on a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket to rally India to 269 against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged that the ICC Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka wasn't easy despite the hosts earning a facile 59-run victory in the end, under the DLS method, to log full points, in Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka veteran spinner Inoka Ranaweera's four-wicket haul -- three in the 26th over -- had India in all sorts of trouble at 121/5, which became 124/6. But Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) fashioned a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket to power India to 269/8.

Deepti then took three wickets as India won the rain-shortened match of 47 overs per side with ease.

"It was not an easy game. We know in ICC tournaments every game is important and is going to be high-pressure. In middle overs, batters managed well, despite losing wickets," she said.

"The way they (Amanjot and Deepti) handled the situation, it was outstanding to watch. Really happy all the girls came together to try to win this game for the country. Having batting till number seven (eight) is biggest strength for us."

Harmapreet also praised top-order batter Harleen Deol for her steady 48.

"Harleen's innings also played a big role for us."

Harmanpreet acknowledged that Sneh Rana and Deepti would be her go-to bowlers as the tournament progresses.

"Sneh Rana and Deepti's overs were crucial; we were hoping they keep giving us wickets, and they gave us breakthroughs whenever the team needed. (Shree) Charani's spell was also good to see. All did really well and what we were expecting."

Deepti, who was declared 'Player of the Match' for her half-century and three wickets, said her century stand with Amanjot was the game changer.

"It was a turning point. Because back-to-back wickets were falling. Wanted to have a long partnership (and bat till the 47-48th over). The things that we had planned, we executed it," she said.

"No pressure at all because I am used to these types of innings and situations. Have played it in the past, and that partnership with Amanjot was important. I do not feel pressure, I enjoy my batting.

"On this type of pitch, I believe in my stock balls, and try to bowl stump to stump, while backing my strengths. First match always sets the tone and there are a lot of positives from the match, and hopefully in the rest of the tournament, we can keep performing this way and keep winning this way," said Deepti.

Sri Lanka's fielding woes continued to dog them and their skipper Chamari Athapaththu, said as much.

"We executed our plans but we dropped a couple of catches, especially (Amanjot) Kaur's catch. We did three mistakes and it cost us. As a batting unit, we lost a couple of wickets early and in the middle overs, and that is where we lost this game.

"We are calm, I still have faith in my youngsters because they have won more games for us. If they can perform, we have definitely more chance to win games. I know the mistakes, if we can reset these plans, I know we can bounce back," said Athapaththu.