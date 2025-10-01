HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Should India Rest Bumrah For 1st Test?

Should India Rest Bumrah For 1st Test?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 05:23 IST

x

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill would not take West Indies lightly, given how they were mauled 0-3 by New Zealand last year

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Skipper Shubman Gill would not like to take the West Indies lightly, given a 0-3 series sweep by New Zealand at home last year. Photograph: David Kirouac-Imagn Images via Reuters
 

A buoyant India will take on a struggling West Indies in a two Test series beginning Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Ahmedabad, with World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line.

Fresh from a hard-fought 2-2 draw in England, Shubman Gill's men will be eager to translate their overseas resilience into home dominance.

For India, this series is critical for their WTC campaign. Currently third on the table with 46.67 percentage points, they need commanding wins in their coming home fixtures to consolidate their position.

Ranked sixth, the West Indies come into the series on the back of a 3-0 drubbing at home against Australia, including a morale-shattering collapse for 27 runs in the final Test.

Historically, the rivalry has tilted the West Indies' way, with 30 wins against India's 23 in 100 Tests. 47 matches have ended in stalemates. But the recent past has been a one-way traffic.

On the West Indies' last trip to India in 2018, they were soundly thrashed by Virat Kohli's men in both Tests.

This will be India's first Test series at home without the talismanic trio of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. With memories of a 0-3 thrashing at home at the hands of New Zealand last year, still fresh, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir will have to lift his team mentally, even if it's a depleted opposition.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been among the runs already this season  

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been among the runs this season. Photograph: BCCI/X

Captain Shubman Gill is in the form of his life in red-ball cricket, having raked in 754 runs in 10 innings with an impressive average of 75.40 in England, including four centuries. And on India's placid tracks, there will be more in store from him.

K L Rahul, who scored a truck load of runs in England, and fashioned India A's chase against Australia A last week with an unbeaten 176, will be crucial at the top of the order.

His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal will have fond memories of the Windies, having scored 266 runs in three innings in two Tests in his debut series in the Caribbean in 2023. Also, given he had decent match practice in the recent Duleep Trophy semi-final where he scored a half century (64) for West Zone, his confidence will be certainly high going into the Ahmedabad Test.

Sai Sudharsan will have to play some statement knocks to make the No 3 spot in Tests his own

IMAGE: B Sai Sudharsan will have to play some statement knocks to make the No. 3 spot in Tests his own. Photograph: ICC/X

Sai Sudharsan, who didn't get a consistent run in England, will be India's No. 3 and the 22 year old will want to use this opportunity to cement his place in that spot.

The selectors rang in a mild surprise by recalling Devdutt Padikkal to shore up the middle order and he could bat at either 4 or 5, given those are his usual slots in domestic cricket.

With the Motera track known to be batting friendly with a likelihood of drying out as the match progresses, it will be toss up between all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion will be again be weighed up given the talk surrounding workload management

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion will be again be weighed up given the talk surrounding workload management. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

In red hot form, Kuldeep Yadav is an automatic pick and is likely to bowl alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who could make the Playing XI for the variation he provides.

Given all the workload talk, the option of Jasprit Bumrah, who featured in three of the five Tests on the England tour and subsequently the Asia Cup, will be weighed before toss time on Thursday.

And if he doesn't get roped in, Prasidh Krishna will partner Mohammed Siraj, who comes back to international cricket after a much deserved break.

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for First Test against the West Indies?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's India shift focus from Asia Cup win to WI Tests
Gill's India shift focus from Asia Cup win to WI Tests
Will India stick to turners for West Indies Tests?
Will India stick to turners for West Indies Tests?
Naqvi refused to congratulate India for Asia Cup win?
Naqvi refused to congratulate India for Asia Cup win?
Trophy row: BCCI fumes at Naqvi over Asia Cup snub
Trophy row: BCCI fumes at Naqvi over Asia Cup snub
PIX: Shreya Ghosal leads moving Zubeen Garg tribute
PIX: Shreya Ghosal leads moving Zubeen Garg tribute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

Oppo F31 Pro+ Debuts In India With 7,000 mAh Battery

webstory image 3

Walnut Seekh Kebabs: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'4:04

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny...

Rain lashes parts of Delhi2:02

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

'Indigenisation Is a Prerequisite': Air Marshal AK Bharti on Atmanirbhar Bharat3:07

'Indigenisation Is a Prerequisite': Air Marshal AK Bharti...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV