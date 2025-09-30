HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka elect to bowl vs India

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 30, 2025 14:48 IST

Team India

Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and elected to field against India in the opening match of the Women's ODI World Cup, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

'There could be some dew later on. We are going in with seven batters,' said Athapaththu at the toss.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the hosts were also looking to bowl first.

are going in with three spinners and two pacers,' said Kaur.

Teams:

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w/k), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w/k), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

 
