'At times we only had one meal a day but I never gave up': Gaud

'We had to win for India more than ourselves.'

IMAGE: Pacer Kranti Gaud played a vital role in India's World Cup triumph, picking up nine wickets in eight games, at an economy rate of 5.73. Photograph: Mohan Yadav/X

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday honoured Kranti Gaud, a member of India's World Cup-winning women's team who hails from the central state, and hailed her achievements.



Besides the 22-year-old pace bowler, who hails from Ghuwara town in MP's Chhatarpur district in the undeveloped Bundelkhand region, her parents and coach were also felicitated on the occasion.



The felicitation programme was held at the chief minister's official residence in Bhopal in the presence of a large number of sportspersons.



Gaud interacted with the audience and recounted the moment when India won the women's World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on November 2, setting off wild celebrations all over the country by delirious fans.



"Winning the World Cup was a very proud moment for all of us and the entire country. We had to win for India more than ourselves," she said.



The cricketer spoke about her steely determination and resolve to turn dreams into reality.



"If you ever feel like giving up, think about your dreams. At times we had only one meal a day. Even then, I didn't give up," she said in reply to a question.



"Today, I have brought honour to my family and Bundelkhand. I am very happy," Gaud said.

IMAGE: Munna Singh Goud, a constable in MP Police, is felicitated by chief minister Mohan Yadav. Photograph: Mohan Yadav/X

On a question on staying physically fit and following a strict regimen, the right-arm medium fast bowler replied, "We focus on what to eat and what not to eat. Self-control is most important."



Asked about the World Cup-winning cricket team members meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, she said, "I felt very relaxed after meeting him. The PM told us 'we have to stay in the present'."

"He said 'stay in the present. Elections are going on in Bihar, and that's happening in Bihar, but I'm talking to you'. This inspired me a lot," Gaud maintained.



She expressed gratitude towards the Madhya Pradesh government for announcing a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for her achievements.



"It's a very proud moment for me because he (Chief Minister) is always busy and has many responsibilities, yet he took out time for me and my family and honoured us. I am also very thankful to him for giving me a cash reward of Rs 1 crore."