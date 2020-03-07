Women's T20 WC: PM Modi, Ganguly extend best wishes

March 07, 2020 21:03 IST

IMAGE: Pop superstar Katy Perry, centre, will perform during the pre-game show. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Indian and Australian teams ahead of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Responding to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Modi said, "It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women's Day."

"May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!" he added.

Earlier, Morrison tweeted, "Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women's @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It's going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly also extended good wishes to the women's team.

Ganguly took to Twitter to write: "Good wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for the finals tomorrow... They have made the country proud .. @BCCI."

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made it to the final of the tournament after their semi-final clash against England was washed out, as they had topped Group A while the hosts of the tournament, Australia, defeated South Africa in the other semi-final to book their spot in the decider.

Pop superstar Katy Perry will perform during the pre-game show and will return for a post-game concert, as a part of the T20 World Cup final celebrations on International Women's Day.