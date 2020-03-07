News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cotton will be first woman to umpire global cricket final

Cotton will be first woman to umpire global cricket final

March 07, 2020 09:16 IST

Kim Cotton

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Kim Cotton will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza in the ICC women’s T20 World Cup final between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on Sunday. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealander Kim Cotton is set to become the first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament after being appointed for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

 

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the clash between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on International Women's Day.

Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite will be the TV umpire while England’s Chris Broad will be the match referee.

Sunday's match will be her fifth of the tournament.

Sunday's match will be her fifth of the tournament.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
