Home  » Cricket » Women's T20 WC: SA pull off stunning upset against Aus

Women's T20 WC: SA pull off stunning upset against Aus

Source: PTI
October 17, 2024 23:41 IST
IMAGE: South Africa successfully chased the total with 16 balls to spare. Photograph: ICC

A resolute South Africa came up with a clinical performance to shock mighty Australia by eight wickets and enter the final of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

South Africa thus exacted revenge for their loss in the last summit clash at home, when Australia won by 19 runs to lift their sixth title.

Put in, Australia were stopped at a modest 134 for five as Beth Mooney top-scored with a 42-ball 44 in the first semifinal.

IMAGE: South Africa were clinical in their bowling, restricting Australia to a modest total of 134. Photograph: ICC

Ayabonga Khaka (2/24) was the most successful bowler for South Africa, even as others chipped in nicely.

South Africa completed the task with 16 balls to spare and Anneke Bosch led the way with a scintillating knock of 74 not out in 48 balls. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt contributed a 37-ball 42 at the top of the order.

IMAGE: South African batters celebrate after securing the victory against Australia. Photograph: ICC

Earlier, Wolvaardt opted to field after winning the toss and her decision was justified as Ayabonga Khaka had Grace Harris and then Marizanne Kapp accounted for the wicket of Georgia Wareham to leave the Australians struggling at 18 for two in the third over.

Tahlia McGrath (27 off 33 balls) joined Mooney in the middle and the two steadied the Australian innings with a 50-run stand for the third wicket.

The partnership was broken when Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed McGrath to bring Ellyse Perry into the middle at the start of the 13th over.

IMAGE: Australia's Beth Mooney in action. Photograph: ICC

Brief scores:


Australia: 134/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Tahlia McGrath 27; Ayabonga Khaka 2/24).
South Africa: 135/2 in 17.2 overs (Anneke Bosch not out 74, Laura Wolvaardt 42; Annabel Sutherland 2/26).

Source: PTI
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

