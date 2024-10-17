News
Almost sure that I am not going home: Shakib's shocking U-turn!

Almost sure that I am not going home: Shakib's shocking U-turn!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 17, 2024 22:35 IST
IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan has not been home since protests erupted in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board has assured him he will not be harassed on his return. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is unlikely to travel to his native country for his final Test match, against South Africa in Mirpur, Dhaka from October 21-25, due to protests against him in the city.

Shakib was included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against the Proteas, which was going to be his final appearance in the format.

"I am not sure where I am going next, but it is almost sure that I am not going home," Shakib told ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib had been apprehensive about returning to Bangladesh because of concerns about his family's safety.

Besides being a star cricketer, Shakib is an ex-lawmaker in the government ousted by a revolution in August.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last Test series at home, following which he was included in the squad for the two Tests against South Africa.

He was one of 147 people named in an FIR for an alleged murder during the unrest.

While announcing the squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector Hannan Sarkar on Wednesday said that they selected Shakib after getting a "green signal" from the authorities.

"We haven't received any further instructions from the BCB or the cricket operations committee. It is a paused status at the moment. He is in transit in Dubai," Ashraf said.

Students started protesting his imminent arrival from Wednesday evening.

