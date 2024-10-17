News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Harmanpreet retains India captaincy despite WC debacle

Harmanpreet retains India captaincy despite WC debacle

Source: PTI
October 17, 2024 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: India crashed out of the T20 World Cup after losing to Australia in their final league match. Photograph: BCCI

Harmanpreet Kaur was on Thursday retained as India captain for the three Women's ODIs against New Zealand while the selectors also picked four uncapped players for the series starting October 24.

Days after India's early exit from the T20 World Cup, questions were raised about Harmanpreet's future as captain after another failure in an ICC event. However, the selectors have decided to stick with her for the moment.

The games against New Zealand in Ahmedabad will also mark the start of preparations for the ODI World Cup which India hosts next year.

 

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, 21, was not available for the series as it was coinciding with her 12th standard board exams, said the BCCI in a statement.

Asha Sobhana was not considered due to injury while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been rested.

The uncapped players who were part of the India A squad in Australia recently have been given an opportunity and they include Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satgare and Priya Mishra.

Pacer Saima Thakor, who has played in the WPL, is another uncapped member of the squad.

Smriti Mandhana, who was off coloured in the T20 World Cup, has been named vice-captain. Batter Uma Chetry, who has played four T20 Internationals, is also part of the team and could make her ODI debut in the series.

All three games will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad.

India's squad for the three ODI series against New Zealand:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Pak in driver's seat as England batters falter
PICS: Pak in driver's seat as England batters falter
India's worst home total: A day to forget for hosts
India's worst home total: A day to forget for hosts
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
Will CNG become costlier in Mumbai, Delhi?
Will CNG become costlier in Mumbai, Delhi?
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'
'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rohit shares update on Rishabh Pant's injury

Rohit shares update on Rishabh Pant's injury

'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'

'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances