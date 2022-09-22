PIX: Harmanpreet's century powers India to England series win

Images from the second Women's One-Day International between England and India at the St Lawrence Ground, in Canterbury, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates completing her century against England in the second One-Day International in Canterbury on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rekindled the memories of 2017 World Cup with a magnificent 143 not out as Indian women thrashed England by 88 runs in the second ODI in Canterbury on Wednesday, to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Harmanpreet smashed 18 fours and four sixes en route her 111-ball knock to power Indai to highest ever overseas total of 333/5.



In reply, England folded for 245 in 44.2 overs with pacer Renuka Singh taking 4/57. Danielle Wyatt top scored for England with 65 from 58 balls.

IMAGE: Courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur's blazing knock, the Indian team scored 62 runs in the last three overs. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

India took an unassailable 2-0 series lead, to register their first ODI series triumph in England since 1999.



Harmanpreet put on a fine 112-run stand for the fourth wicket with Harleen Deol, who played a fluent knock 58 off 72 balls.



The India skipper also added 50 with Pooja Vastrakar (18) followed by 71-run stand in four overs with Deepti Sharma (15 not out) for the unbroken sixth wicket stand.

IMAGE: Harleen Deol hit 58, putting on 113 runs for the fourth wicket with Harmanpreet. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, it was in the last three overs in which Harmanpreet literally took the game away from England's grasp as a total of 334 being chased in a Women's ODI looks improbable even though the pitch being a batting belter.



In the last three overs, Indian team scored 62 runs, courtesy its skipper, who was in imperious touch while reaching her fifth hundred in ODIs.



The innings had Harmanpreet's trademark slog sweeps over cow corner which fetched him a couple of sixes while there were disdainful sixes over cover region.



With the pitch offering little help for bowlers, hitting through the line was very easy and England's bowling attack did suffer a bit with only off-spinner Charlie Dean (1/39) ending with respectable figures.

IMAGE: Pace bowler Renuka Singh took 4/57 as England folded for 245 in 44.2 overs. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The worst sufferer was debutant left-arm seamer Freya Kemp, who did decently till the end of her seventh over in which she had conceded only 28 runs.



However, in the last three overs, Harmanpreet hit her for boundaries to every single corner as Kemp ended with nightmarish figures of 1/82 at the end of 10 overs. It was the worst performance by an England women's team debutant.



Such was Harmanpreet's dominance that Deepti Sharma, who still holds the individual record (188) by an Indian batter in women's ODIs, was more of a spectator during their sixth wicket stand.

Chasing a huge total, England were dealt an early blow as opener Tammy Beaumont (6) was run out by Harmanpreet with a direct hit from mid-on. Renuka left England in early trouble with the wickets of Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb before Alice Capsey (39) and Wyatt steadied the ship with a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Capsey perished to Deepti Sharma but Wyatt England's hopes alive with 65-run partnership with captain Amy Jones.

However, Renuka once again did the damage with the wicket of the well-set Wyatt in the 30th over and then later bagged the wicket of Sophie Ecclestone to put India on course for victory.