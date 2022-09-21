Women's T20 Asia Cup: India meet Pakistan on October 7

IMAGE: India open their campaign against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in Bangladesh's Sylhet from next month, Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday.

Seven teams will take part in the 15-day tournament, starting on October 1.

The tournament will be held in a round robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

Other than India, Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand and Malaysia are the other teams competing for top honours.

Afghanistan doesn't have a women's team since the Taliban took over.

India start the campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka.

They next play Malaysia (October 3) and UAE (October 4) on successive days before taking on Pakistan.

India play hosts Bangladesh on October 8 and the round robin game against minnows Thailand is on October 10.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play six league games in 10 days before the probable semifinals on either October 11 or 13th.

The final is slated for October 15.