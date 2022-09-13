News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Renuka Singh leaps five places in women's T20I rankings

Renuka Singh leaps five places in women's T20I rankings

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 20:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India pacer Renuka Singh has 612 rating points

IMAGE: India pacer Renuka Singh has 612 rating points. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India seamer Renuka Singh has jumped five places to be 13th among bowlers while spinner Deepti Sharma continued to hold on to her seventh place in the latest ICC women's T20I ranking released on Tuesday.

Renuka, who bowled an economical spell, giving away just 23 runs in four overs in India's nine-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street last week, has 612 rating points.

 

Deepti continued to remain the only Indian bowler in the top 10, unmoved on fourth in the all-rounders' list.

In the batters' list, she moved up up three places to 33rd and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh climbed four places to 75th.

Smriti Mandhana (710 points) was the highest-ranked Indian among batters at number four, while Shafali Verma (686) and Jemimah Rodrigues (624) were static on sixth and 10th respectively.

England all-rounder Sarah Glenn closed in on compatriot Sophie Ecclestone after a fine show in the first match of their three-T20I series against India.

Glenn is at a career-best-equalling second position and just 13 rating points adrift of left-arm spinner Ecclestone.

England batters Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey, too, made notable gains after the first match of their series.

Dunkley's unbeaten 61 off 44 balls moved up 13 places to 44th position while Capsey's brisk 32 not out off 20 deliveries has lifted her 12 places to 52nd. Freya Davis has gained nine places and is 59th among bowlers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli Only Indian In Asia Cup Dream XI
Kohli Only Indian In Asia Cup Dream XI
SEE: Virat-Anushka's Sun-Kissed Pic?
SEE: Virat-Anushka's Sun-Kissed Pic?
'Shane's Legacy will live on'
'Shane's Legacy will live on'
Darshan at Ayodhya Ram temple by Dec 2023: Official
Darshan at Ayodhya Ram temple by Dec 2023: Official
Rajamouli's Next Film Stars Mahesh Babu
Rajamouli's Next Film Stars Mahesh Babu
Rankings: Prannoy moves into top 20, Sindhu up a rung
Rankings: Prannoy moves into top 20, Sindhu up a rung
DMK's A Raja sets off furore with 'Shudra' remarks
DMK's A Raja sets off furore with 'Shudra' remarks

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team

Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team

How DK's Dream Came True

How DK's Dream Came True

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances