'I picked that from Pant': Deepti on one-handed six

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma smashed 62 off 64 balls to help India women outclass England by four wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

All-rounder Deepti Sharma reflected on her brilliant innings against England women in the first One-Day International in Southampton on Wednesday, adding that she was waiting for an opportunity like this to play a match-winning knock for India.



Deepti smashed 62 off 64 balls, with three fours and a six, putting on 90 runs for the sixth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (48 off 54) to help India chase down 259 with 10 balls to spare. The visitors registered a comprehensive four-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



India women continued their fine form in 50-overs cricket, having finished on the winning side in 11 of their last 12 ODIs --

a sequence that started with the home series against the West Indies in December."I was waiting for an opportunity like this. I wanted to build a partnership with Jemimah, scores 5-6 runs an over consistently. (On her sweep shots) I have worked a lot on it early days, and it helps on this kind of track," said Deepti after the match.The left-hander revealed that her stunning one-handed slog sweep which went for a six off England pacer Lauren Bell is a shot she has learnt from Rishabh Pant."I play these shots in practice, I picked that up from Rishabh Pant. We have played in England before, we enjoy these conditions," said player of the match Deepti.

Deepti's 62 not out is the highest score by a batter from No. 6 or lower for India Women in an ODI run-chase, surpassing Veda Krishnamurthy's 52 not out against West Indies at Vijayawada, in 2016.