Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede

The Karnataka government has blamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 3, 2025, which left 11 dead and more than 50 injured, claiming that the IPL franchise organised the victory parade to celebrate the IPL title triumph without obtaining necessary police permissions.



The report has been made public following a direction by the Karnataka High Court, which stated there were no legal grounds for the state government to keep the report confidential.



The state report states that RCB, without getting police approval, invited people to celebrate the IPL triumph with a social media post at 7.01am on June 4 announcing: 'free entry for people and inviting the public to participate in the Victory Parade, which would commence at Vidhana Soudha and conclude at Chinnaswamy Stadium'.



The report pointed out that the franchise posted another tweet at 8 am, in which Virat Kohli urged the people of Bengaluru to take part in the celebrations in the evening.



'Subsequently, on 04.06.2025, at 8:55 am, the RCB shared a video clip of Mr. Virat Kohli, a prominent player of the RCB team, on RCB's official handle @Rcbtweets on X, in which he stated that the team intended to celebrate this victory with the people of Bengaluru city and RCB fans on 04.06.2025 in Bengaluru, the report adds.



The state government further claimed that RCB contacted Bengaluru police on June 3 and informed them about a possible victory parade in the evening, the permission for which was denied. It adds that such permissions must be sought at least seven days before the event.



'This was in the nature of an intimation, not a requisition for permission as required under the law,' the report said.



'In the present case, no applications in the prescribed formats were submitted to the licensing authority by the applicant/organiser. In the absence of such information required under the prescribed formats, it was not possible for the licence-granting authority to consider the request positively. Accordingly, the PI of the Cubbon Park Police Station did not grant the permission to the request made by KSCA on 03.06.2025 at around 6.30 pm, due to a lack of information regarding the expected approximate gathering, arrangements made, possible bottlenecks, and the like, for both possible outcomes of the final match, i.e., whether RCB won or lost,' it added.

The Karnataka government pointed out that the social media posts by RCB led to more than 3 lakh people gathering outside the stadium to take part in the IPL title celebrations.



'This led to a public gathering of immense proportions, exceeding 3,00,000, individuals. One basis for estimating the crowd size is the BMRCL ridership numbers for 04.06.2025, which transported around 9.66 lakh persons on that date (with the average ridership on regular days being around 6 lakh persons per day). Therefore, including those who travelled on foot, used public transport, and private means on 04.06.2025, the estimated gathering would be well beyond 3,00,000, individuals.'



'In addition to the crowd that had gathered in and around the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a significant number of people had gathered along the roads from HAL Airport (landing place of the team) to Taj West End (destination), spanning a distance of approximately 14 kilometres to catch a glimpse of the team members. This created a need for extensive deployment of police personnel en route to manage such crowds and prevent any mishaps,' it added.

'Around 3,00,000 individuals gathered in this limited space, far exceeding the stadium's capacity of merely 35,000. Such a crowd concentrated at the entry gates of the stadium following posts made by the RCB/organisers on their official handles stating that entry to the event would be free for all.'



'As restless crowds gathered at the gates, the situation deteriorated further when the organisers/RCB/DNA/KSCA responsible for gate management failed to open the gates at the appropriate time and in an unsynchronised manner. This prompted the crowd to force their way into the stadium by breaking open Gate Nos. 1, 2, and 21, due to complete mismanagement by the organisers.'